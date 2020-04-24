(Greenville, SC/FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees said Friday the district had filed an appeal on the court's recent decision in the lawsuit filed by the American Humanist Association.
On April 14, the 11-page order handed down from the U.S. District Court for South Carolina awarded the AHA more than $456,000 in legal fees in a lawsuit against Greenville County Schools regarding prayer at school events.
The lawsuit, first filed in 2013, accused the school district of violating the First Amendment by holding elementary school graduations in a Christian chapel and including prayers as part of graduation ceremonies.
In July 2019, the District Court ruled that the school district should not include prayer as part of the official program for school events, and should provide a disclaimer in graduation programs that views and opinions of students are their own, not that of the district.
The AHA issued a response to the 2019 ruling, calling it a victory.
On April 14, the court said the AHA is the "prevailing party" and awarded them $446,466 in attorneys' fees and $9,776 in other litigation costs.
The AHA had requested $584,026 in attorneys fees, but was not given the full amount.
APPEALING THE DECISION
Greenville County Schools's Board of Trustees said Friday they will continue to defend and protect the right of students to free speech and their ability to decide whether to pray or speak from a religious perspective when chosen as speakers at school events, including high school graduations. The Board of Trustees said its members respects the views and beliefs of all students.
School Board Board Chair Lynda Leventis-Wells released this statement concerning their appeal:
“While it also respects the District Court, the Board of Trustees believes that the Court’s ruling was not supported by the applicable law and facts of the case. The GCS Board of Trustees renews and emphasizes its support for the School District to challenge and appeal the injunction, including components of the injunction that will ultimately require the School District to take a position that it believes is hostile to religion and free expression, as well as the award of attorney’s fees to the American Humanist Association.”
PRIOR STATEMENTS
The American Humanist Association issued this response on April 15 to the April 14 court order:
Almost six years after the case was initially filed, we see a victory for separation of church and state. The AHA is pleased with the outcome of this case.
April 14 statement from Greenville County Schools:
Earlier today, in an 11-page order, the U.S. District Court of South Carolina awarded a portion of attorneys’ fees and other expenses requested by the American Humanist Association in the ongoing legal matter involving student-initiated religious speech. While the Court conceded that AHA was the technical prevailing party and was therefore entitled to a fee award, they stopped short of awarding the full amount, granting the AHA $446,466 in attorney’s fees and $9,776 in other expenses.
Throughout this case, the School District has argued that students, like other citizens, have the right to free speech, including that of a religious nature. On this main point, Greenville County Schools successfully convinced the Court to uphold its consistent position on the central issue of protecting student speech and supported the district’ belief that students should be allowed to speak from a religious or secular perspective at a graduation. The School District has and will continue to remain committed to protecting students’ rights to free speech, while remaining neutral to religion.
The School District will discuss the path forward with the insurance carrier covering the defense of this case, but anticipates appealing both the fee award and the decision upon which it was based to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.
MORE NEWS - More than 650 price gouging complaints have been submitted in SC; some have been assigned to solicitors, AG says
(1) comment
After seeing the article on prayer at a graduation in Greenville I'm frankly appalled! What ever happened to our rights of freedom of speech.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.