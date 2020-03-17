GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools is applauding teachers for their long list of accomplishments since Governor Henry McMaster ordered schools to close for two weeks on Sunday.
That list of accomplishments is as follows:
- Developed 10 days’ worth of instructional material for K-12 students while they’re at home
- Launched an eLearning website to provide important information to parents, teachers, and students with questions about eLearning
- Provided ongoing updates to families across all platforms
- Increased the strength of school Wi-Fi so students can access the district network from school parking lots (7-7)
- Worked with Charter Spectrum to open up public access points and remotely reconfigured student Chromebooks to automatically connect
- Created system to issue replacement Chromebooks when needed
- Made arrangements for pickup of items left in schools
- Obtained a waiver from USDA to operate Summer Feeding Program during COVID-19 shutdown
- Opened 15 feeding sites, then added 43 more to accommodate even more students
- Utilized school buses equipped with Wi-Fi to provide hotspots and meal deliveries for students
“At no time in modern history have we seen this many major accomplishments in such a short period of time,” GCS spokesman Tim Waller said in an email. “It speaks to resolve and commitment of our employees who see their jobs as a higher calling. While we will likely face more challenges in the weeks and months ahead, we wanted to provide you with a snapshot of what our teachers and staff have been able to accomplish.”
