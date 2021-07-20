GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools (GCS) are asking for input from stakeholders on how funds they received should be spent.
Greenville County Schools Director of Media Relations, Tim Waller, says that they are set to receive money over the next three years. Waller says that GCS will receive nearly $163 million as part of the American Rescue Plan's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
The money can be used in seven areas and 15 broad activities, according to Waller. GCS created a survey to ask where the money should go. They are asking for input from parents, PTA members, SIC members, community leaders, social service agencies and many more.
The survey can be found in English at Stakeholder Input on ESSER III Spending (google.com)
The survey can be found in Spanish at Aportes de Personas Interesadas en el gasto de ESSER III (google.com)
The survey will close on Tuesday, July 27, at 5:00 p.m. according to Waller.
