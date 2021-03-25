GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools are able to resume dismissals following the tornado threat.
As of 4:24 p.m., the district released this statement:
All GCS school locations are free to dismiss as of now (4:20 p.m.)
As of 3:50 p.m., the district released this statement:
All buses in the southern part of Greenville County are grounded for now. Students are sheltering in place. School buses north of I-85 will begin transporting students home within the next 10-15 minutes.
This was previously issued by the district:
All Greenville County Schools located in the northern part of the county (primarily north of I-85) are keeping students inside until the tornado warning is lifted at 3:30 p.m. As a safety precaution, GCS buses in the northern areas have been grounded. Additionally, car riders and walkers are sheltering in place until the tornado warning is cancelled.
SPARTANBURG
Latest from Spartanburg County Schools:
Spartanburg Districts Two and Six are taking students on buses back to the schools to keep them safest and shelter-in-place.
From District Six: "SAFETY UPDATE....Another tornado warning has now been issued for parts of Spartanburg County. All buses must now return to the nearest school. We will update you as soon as we can resume bus transportation. Thank you for your patience and understanding."
From District Two: "The National Weather Service has issued another tornado warning until 4:45PM. All buses are returning students to school where they will shelter in place. All dismissals will stop until this warning has passed."
From District Six: Our transportation team is working hard to get our students home safely. The tornado warning for Spartanburg County has now been lifted. We have been given the all-clear by the National Weather Service and will now continue with our bus routes.
PICKENS
A spokesman for Pickens Co. schools said schools were in the process of dismissing when the storm hit:
"Our schools are mostly dismissed by now, and the worst of the storm has cleared our area The warning came in while some schools were mid-dismissal. We communicated with schools and bus offices in the warning area to hold until the storm cleared. Dismissal is continuing now and we did not have any weather-related incidents. We have canceled non-essential after-school travel for the rest of the evening."
LATEST: LIVE: Tornado Warnings issued for Henderson, Polk, Greenville, Spartanburg, Elbert, Hart, Elbert counties
