GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Officials with Greenville County Schools say that it is asking parents of bus riders to provide alternate transportation for their children as the district's bus driver shortage "continues to worsen."
The district says that it was short by over 100 bus drivers Friday. The shortage is caused by a combination of absences and the lack of people qualified to drive a bus, according to a release from the district.
According to the release, the district is claiming that reducing the number of bus riders will allow the district to "more efficiently serve those students who have no alternative means of transportation."
The district says that most daytime field trips are also currently suspended due to the shortage, but athletic events and other competitions that happen in the evenings and on weekends will still be allowed.
Parents are being asked to notify their school if they are able to drive their children, according to the district.
The district says its next job fair will be on Tuesday at Wade Hampton High School from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The district noted that the starting pay for bus drivers is between $16.57 and $20.23 per hour.
Those who cannot attend the job fair can apply online by clicking here.
