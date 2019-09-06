GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said they are asking all employees to locate proof of immunity or get vaccinated for measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases after receiving a request from South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Contro.
Greenville County Schools said if there is an outbreak of the measles, employees without proof of immunity may be removed from work by DHEC and isolated for a minimum of 21 days. The isolation period could be even longer if multiple cases are discovered within a school.
GCS said MMR vaccinations are free to employees on the state’s health insurance plan These vaccinations are available at many local pharmacies and will be offered at flu shot clinics throughout the school district.
