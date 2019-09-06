GENERIC - flu shot needle vaccine

(file photo | Storyblocks)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said they are asking all employees to locate proof of immunity or get vaccinated for measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases after receiving a request from South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Contro.

Greenville County Schools said if there is an outbreak of the measles, employees without proof of immunity may be removed from work by DHEC and isolated for a minimum of 21 days. The isolation period could be even longer if multiple cases are discovered within a school.

GCS said MMR vaccinations are free to employees on the state’s health insurance plan These vaccinations are avail­able at many local pharmacies and will be offered at flu shot clinics throughout the school district.

Download PDF GCS Action Alert

MORE NEWS - Owner of the Jeep abandoned in the surf on Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Dorian explains how it got there

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.