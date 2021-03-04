Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Parents in Greenville County are being asked to prepare for the school district to switch to eLearning for two days once vaccines are available for teachers and staff.
The district says the date for the eLearning days is unavailable at this time because the district doesn't yet know when the vaccine shipment for the 6,100 employees will arrive. However, the district is asking parents of students that attend in-person classes to prepare for the switch to eLearning on short notice.
“We want to make sure that they have a supply of vaccine for the approximately 6,200 employees who have signed up to get it before we lock down a date and here’s why: less disruption to schools,” said Greenville County School District spokesperson Tim Waller.
District officials added if the vaccine they acquire requires two doses, they'll have to repeat the process a few weeks later.
Waller says it's possible they will only be provided a portion of the needed doses. If this happens, he says the district will hold vaccine clinics on two different non-consecutive days, meaning parents would need to arrange childcare on two non-consecutive days.
We're told teachers will continue to teach and provide live lessons on the days for eLearning. Work will be posted for students during the time teachers are away getting the vaccine.
We'll update once the district has a clearer timeline involving the vaccine clinics.
