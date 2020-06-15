GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools wants to hear from parents via an online survey concerning the reopening of schools in the fall.
The school district is asking one parent or guardian from each GCS family to complete the survey.
One parent/guardian from each GCS family is asked to complete the survey on the re-opening of schools this fall.
GCS said the survey will help determine parent preferences and expectations given the restrictions that may be in place for the next school year.
The survey asks questions such as:
- If there is no widely available vaccine for COVID-19 by August, will you to allow your child to return to in-person (at school) instruction this fall?
- If there is no widely available vaccine for COVID-19 by August, will you to allow your child to ride the bus this fall?
- If GCS is unable to return to full-time in-person instruction, do you have childcare options or the ability to work from home the days your child is not in school?
Parents must complete the survey by June 24. The survey will no longer be available beyond that date.
"This survey does not contain open-ended questions due to the need for a quick and automated analysis of responses," the school district said in a Facebook post. "We encourage parents with specific questions or input to contact the Service Center at 355-3100."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.