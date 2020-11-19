GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools sent a news release on Thursday, asking students, parents, and the greater community to help ensure that the plans for a return to in-person learning in the district are not derailed by rising COVID-19 numbers in the county.
GCS has asked all citizens to follow DHEC guidelines to help reverse the current increase:
- wear a mask when in public
- avoid large gatherings
- frequently wash or sanitize hands and high-touch surfaces
- stay home and away from others when sick
- seek medical advice when running a fever, developing a new or worsening cough, experiencing shortness of breath, or losing the sense of taste or smell.
Currently, the district said its COVID-19 protocols are working and that the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 remains lower in schools than in the community as a whole.
“In fact, based on statistical analyses using DHEC community spread data and internal GCS reporting, the risk of getting COVID-19 for those who attend or work at a public school in Greenville County is about half the rate of the community as a whole,” the district stated in the release. “Still, Superintendent W. Burke Royster cautioned today that even if schools continue to be a less risky environment than the surrounding community, there is a point at which the district could be forced to return to 100% eLearning if the number of employees and substitutes available to work was insufficient for the proper supervision and instruction of students.”
“In addition to normal employee absences, we are currently averaging over 150 vacancies each day as a result of isolation due to a positive COVID diagnosis (avg. 40) or quarantining due to direct exposure or possible symptoms (avg. 110),” added Superintendent Burke Royster in the release. “By comparison, 29 employees were in isolation and 66 in quarantine on November 1. We want to keep schools open for in-person instruction, move forward with our plan to return middle school students to full-time face-to-face, and increase high school in-person attendance, but we need the cooperation of the community,” Royster said.
The school district said they are having trouble finding substitute teachers this school year, so media specialists, school counselors, instructional coaches, and administrators are all being called on to help supervise classes, but at the expense of their normal responsibilities.
Earlier this week, Royster told principals to have teachers prepare eLearning lessons in case a spike in virus cases requires the district to have to revert to a fully eLearning scenario.
“We are not planning to go backwards on our Roadmap, nor do we wish to do so,” Roster said in the release, “but it would be irresponsible of us not to prepare for that possibility, given the current trend.”
