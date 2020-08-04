GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County School Board held a virtual meeting Tuesday to discuss solidifying attendance plans, as well as if sports will be permitted to resume.
The board approved an attendance plan that will be based on ratings provided by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
District officials will be reviewing updated community spread information from DHEC each week.
Plans range from the following:
- Traditional - low or no spread
- Hybrid - medium spread
- Virtual - high spread
Their ultimate goal is for 100% in-person learning, but health conditions will determine whether attendance will be zero, one, two or five days per week.
The board says parents will be notified at least five days before there are any schedule changes.
It should be noted that there could be some exceptions to each plan when it comes to individual or small-group work operating on an alternative schedule.
GCS says they hope to announce the first attendance plan two weeks before the start of school. Right now, the school year is set to begin August 24.
Based on the South Carolina Department of Education's recommendations, bus capacity will be changed from 50% to 67%. No more than 48 students will be permitted on a 72 passenger bus, and 30 students will be allowed on special education buses. No more than two children will be permitted per seat, with households members being grouped together.
The board also mentioned the following adjustments:
- Field trips are suspended until further notice
- Eating arrangements will be based on the attendance plan
- School visitations will be limited
- Elementary students will still have recess, with social distancing guidelines in place
They unanimously approved a motion to spend $3,306,920 in CARES Act funds for Virtual Program technology support and coronavirus-related expenses for the 2020-2021 school year.
Extracurricular activities, including sports, are linked to the number of attendance days. Under virtual learning, the district says it's unlikely extracurricular activities will be permitted. During a hybrid model, extracurriculars will resume based on listed protocols.
On June 25, GCS suspended summer athletic activities after reviewing DHEC's community spread metrics, which listed Greenville County as 'high' in all three categories.
Right now, GCS athletics programs will be allowed to resume summer conditioning and move into practice in accordance with the South Carolina High School League rules beginning on Monday, August 10.
Teams will be permitted to conduct orientations on August 6 or 7 to ensure all parents and students understand the protocols and precautions in place to help decrease the spread of the virus.
