GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees voted to sue one of the country's most notable e-cigarette manufacturers for marketing the board says targeted school-age children and impacted students in the district.
In Tuesday's meeting of the Committee of the Whole, the board voted to sue JUUL for their marketing. GCS is in the process of hiring a law firm to move forward, and the district is not alone in filing actions like this; in July, The National Law Review reported that more than 100 public school districts across the country moved forward with similar actions.
“This week, the Board of Trustees voted to protect the health and safety of students," said board chair Lynda Leventis-Wells. "We agreed to pursue legal action against the makers of JUUL e-cigarettes for purposely targeting its products to school-age children and the impact that it has had on the School District and its students. Greenville County Schools was one of the first school districts in South Carolina to officially ban e-cigarettes and vaping products on school property. We also partnered with the Red Ribbon Campaign to educate young people on the dangers of tobacco-use. The District will continue to advocate for and protect the health of its students.”
E-cigarettes have remained a point of contention for legislation and health advocacy. JUUL in particular was scrutinized for offering flavored vaping options that appealed to younger users, and earned ire from the Trump administration, which planned in 2019 to ban most flavored vaping devices. Other states moved make their own bans on flavored vaping products, and other bills sought to limit the levels of nicotine within them. JUUL eventually stopped selling most flavored vaping products in the U.S.
