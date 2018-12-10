GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools will remain closed on Tuesday, officials said, because of the ongoing dangerous travel conditions and power outages throughout the county. Officials also announced make up dates for the school days missed.
The school district said downed trees and fallen power lines were still a problem at schools, offices, and bus centers Monday afternoon.
“Though some snow and ice across the district is melting today, many secondary roads remain wet, slushy and/or blocked by downed trees and power lines. The ICE team reported many impassable secondary roads across the county due to downed trees and/or power lines,” School district spokesperson Beth Brotherton stated in a news release.
GCS said several schools have been without power for more than 24 hours, causing frigid temperatures inside. Other issues include trees down at some school locations, a collapsed awning due to the snow, and significant slush in a number of bus loops, car loops, and parking lots, which will be icy on Tuesday.
Brotherton said the makeup dates for classes missed on Monday and Tuesday will be March 22 and 25.
A day missed during a tropical storm back in October will be made up on April 22.
