GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said Wednesday its Inclement Conditions Evaluation (ICE) team is keeping a close eye on conditions as two separate weather advisories could impact school schedules on Thursday and Friday.
The school district is asking all employees and parents to check local media and the GCS website and social media platforms before leaving for school on Thursday and Friday.
“We do not use our school messenger call system to notify families about schedule decisions made late at night or early in the morning,” GSC said in a news release. “Morning decisions are made prior to 5am when our buses begin their routes.”
The school district said all field trips headed north or northwest into the Winter Weather Warning areas on Thursday have been canceled as a precaution. Parents will be notified about those cancellations. Decisions about Friday field trips will be made Thursday.
Below are statements from the school district about the individual weather advisories.
Flood Watch: Noon Wednesday– 7 p.m. Thursday
We will continue to monitor rainfall today and tomorrow in Greenville County. We will make adjustments to bus routes that travel through low lying areas to ensure student safety. The family of any student whose evening delivery or morning pickup is impacted by re-routing will be contacted individually by the GCS Transportation Center. We encourage all parents and employees to exercise extreme caution and to remind young drivers to turn around if faced with water covering the road. There is also a potential for heavy fog in the early morning hours tomorrow and Friday.
Winter Weather Advisory: 7 p.m. tonight – 1 p.m. Thursday
The northern part of Greenville County and its higher elevations are under a Winter Weather Advisory this evening and tomorrow morning. Right now, the forecast calls for temperatures to remain at or above freezing throughout the night, but a slight potential exists for the formation of ice on some roads and bridges. Some members of the ICE) team will be on the road at 4am Thursday to evaluate road temperatures and conditions along the state line and at higher elevations such as Callahan, Glassy and Paris Mountains.
Stay with FOX Carolina for any school closings or delays if and when they are announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.