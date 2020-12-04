GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said the district has declined the COVID-19 rapid tests that Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered that DHEC make available to school districts in South Carolina.
Under McMaster's executive order, signed last week, the rapid tests will distributed to schools so that officials can administer the tests to students, teachers, and staff who are at school and show symptoms of the virus, in order to quickly determine if they are infected and isolate them.
"Simply put, we don't want to do anything that might encourage students or teachers to come to school sick," said GCS spokesman Tim Waller in an email. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, our message has been to stay home if you're experiencing symptoms. We don't want sick people coming to school to see if they are negative or positive for COVID-19."
Waller said that GCS' school nurses, who would be tasked with administering the tests, are already in short supply.
"We are currently about 15 nurses short. GCS doesn't have the personnel to add new responsibilities," Waller said.
He added, "Furthermore, while these rapid tests may prove useful in rural districts where testing sites are limited, Greenville County has an abundance of sites, including drug stores, where students and teachers can get tested quickly."
Waller said it is possible GCS will revisit the rapid testing option in the future.
"But for now, with our COVID-19 cases holding steady, we have chosen to decline the state's offer," Waller concluded.
RELATED - Greenville County Schools reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases this week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.