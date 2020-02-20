GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said all campuses will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Thursday due to the potential for winter weather in the afternoon hours.
Below is the full statement from the school district:
Greenville County Schools is dismissing all students at 1:30 p.m. today, due to the potential for deteriorating road conditions during the late afternoon hours, caused by snow and falling temperatures. All after-school and evening activities, including Extended Day Programs, are cancelled. Though secondary bus routes will not begin until elementary routes are completed, middle and high school students who are car-riders can leave at 1:30 p.m. or as soon as their parents or guardians are available to pick them up. Employees will be released when their duties supervising students and personnel conclude.
This is one of the most difficult decisions we make, particularly when the forecast is unclear. Working families with young children are particularly impacted by these decisions and we always strive to stay open, so long as it is safe to do so. Though we still don’t believe road conditions will be dangerous before dark, the National Weather Service has expanded its Winter Weather Advisory countywide and changed the language to suggest roads may become “slippery” during the late afternoon.
We will continue to monitor conditions and make a decision concerning tomorrow’s schedule as soon as possible.
