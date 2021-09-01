GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools released a statement on the district's results from the state education report card on Wednesday and claimed that the district outperformed the state in many areas.
In a statement released by district spokesman Tim Waller, GCS says it outperformed South Carolina in SC Ready English language arts, Math as well as SCPASS testing in science. Waller says that Greenville County Schools outperformed the rest of the state in the number of students who are considered college and career ready.
According to GCS, students in the district also had a higher rate of passage in English I, Algebra I, Biology and End of Course exams for U.S. History and the Constitution.
Despite the high marks, GCS says it is "not satisfied with its performance" during the recent school year.
The district credited remediation programs to its recent high marks on the state report card. According to GCS, nearly 11,000 students participated in summer school opportunities, with 4,976 credits being recovered at the high school level.
GSC Superintendent Dr. W. Burke Royster spoke on the importance of the district's remediation programs.
“We must continue to identify student learning gaps and address them at every level. The remediation that we offered starting in early 2021 will continue with a focus on every child reaching their full academic potential.”
