GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Officials with the Greenville County School System announced the arrest of an eighth grade student Wednesday after he allegedly brought two weapons to campus.
Beth Brotherton, with Greenville County Schools, said a male student at Bryson Middle School placed a string backpack, containing an unloaded gun and a knife, into an outdoor trashcan.
Brotherton says other students discovered the bag, and threw it on the roof for safety measures. They then promptly notified a school administrator and the school was placed on lock-down.
The weapons were able to be safely secured by a school resource officer, and the student was taken into custody without incident.
Through an investigation by the Simpsonville Police Department and the school, Brotherton said it doesn't appear the student made any threats.
However, in accordance with federal law and board policy, the student will be suspended. Federal law requires mandatory 12 month suspension anytime a firearm is brought on campus.
Brotherton says the student will be recommended for expulsion.
"We commend the students who witnessed a suspicious act and quickly informed an adult," Brotherton said.
