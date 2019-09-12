TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools confirmed one of Brushy Creek Elementary School’s Extended Day Program employees was arrested Thursday for an incident that occurred in Georgia last month.
The school district said William Fowler Hart was charged with statutory rape by the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office.
Hart, 20, worked in the Brushy Creek Afterschool program for three years, beginning as a high school student. The school district said Hart's employment with Greenville County Schools was terminated Thursday.
Hart was locked up in the Greenville County Detention Center Thursday afternoon. Online jail records show Greenville County deputies arrested him on a fugitive from justice charge.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Elbert County Sheriff's Office for additional details.
