GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said registration for kindergarten and first grade for the 2019-2020 school year has been extended until Friday, December 21, 2018.
The school district said children who will be five years old on or before September 1, 2019 must enroll in public or private kindergarten, unless a parent or legal guardian signs a waiver.
Any child who will be six years old on or before September 1, 2019 must enroll in first grade.
The school district said students who are currently enrolled in a GCS 4K or 5K program do not need to register.
Parents must visit their assigned Greenville County public school on or before December 21 to register. Parents must present the following at registration:
- State-issued Birth Certificate
- Properly Completed Immunization Certificate or Religious Exemption Certificate
- Two Forms of Proof of Residence (two documents required such as a current utility bill or copy of lease agreement)
- Photo ID from Any State/Country
Parents can visit GCS’ Kindergarten Registration website or call the GCS INFOLine at 355-3100 for additional information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.