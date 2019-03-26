GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County School officials said a first grade student has been suspended, and is facing possible expulsion after they say he brought a gun to school.
According to a Greenville County Schools spokesperson, a teacher at Mitchell Road Elementary was alerted by another student that a first grade boy had brought a gun to school in his back pack.
The teacher took possession of the bag, quickly notifying both administration and law enforcement. When law enforcement arrived, they secured the unloaded gun and launched an investigation.
Greenville County Schools says that in accordance with federal law and board policy, the student will be suspended and recommended for expulsion.
They urge parents to have conversations with their children concerning the nature of weapons, and the consequences that come with bringing them to school.
"We are reinforcing our “See Something, Say Something” policy that asks students to tell an adult immediately upon seeing something that concerns or frightens them," said Beth Brotherton with Greenville County Schools.
