GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced Thursday they are working with DHEC, school principals, and other school employees to "test the viability of plexiglass dividers in elementary school classrooms."
GCS said DHEC has given initial approval on these dividers, which would allow up to four students wearing masks to sit at one table with only three-feet of social distance between them.
"Each cluster of students would be separated by six feet," elaborated GCS spokesman Tim Waller in a news release. "And because of how these dividers are designed, if one child were to test positive for COVID-19, the other three who shared their table would not have to be quarantined so long as safety protocols were followed."
Waller said the district has also sent a survey to teachers to get their input on plexiglass and the possibility of adding more in-person days for students.
"The results of this survey will guide us in our decision-making. We expect to receive those results Monday afternoon with a possible announcement on Tuesday," Waller said.
