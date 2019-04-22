GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials from Greenville County Schools, Greenville Technical College, and the Clemson University College of Education announced Monday they have formed a partnership to “open a seamless pathway from high school to a degree in education from Clemson University.”
The partnership, called “Expressway to Tiger Town,” will identify, support and prepare students for a career as a teacher, according to a news release.
Interested students in Greenville County Schools can begin taking dual credit courses as early as the 10th grade. Students will then go on to earn an associate’s degree from Greenville Technical College and finally a teacher preparation bachelor’s degree from Clemson University.
Students will spend one year at Greenville Tech and two years at Clemson, allowing them to receive a bachelor’s degree in just three years.
Students can then choose to spend an additional year at Clemson to earn a master’s degree.
Greenville County Schools said it will work to identify and advise 20 student candidates in the program as they complete the required dual credit courses and through the Greenville Technical College application process.
All students must have a minimum 2.75 GPA in post-secondary coursework to transfer to Clemson University.
After arriving at Clemson, the Expressway students will join existing junior education majors, and after two years at the university, students will earn one of the seven bachelor’s degrees offered by the college.
MORE NEWS - NC man pleads guilty to recording nude videos of underage victims on his yacht and other places
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.