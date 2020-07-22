GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools’ Medical Health Services Director, Janet Lage, RN, provided more details Wednesday on face mask requirements in school buildings for the upcoming school year.
Lage said all school employees and students are being asked to wear masks, however preschool through first grade students will not be required to do so. These youngest students will be allowed to wear masks if desired.
Masks will be provided to students who are on free and reduced lunch programs. Additionally, schools will provide replacement masks to students who lose theirs during the day or forget to bring one.
Students will be permitted to take off their masks while seated at a desk at least six feet away from others.
Students are asked not to wear bandanas or other coverings that allow for gaps around the face.
Lage said the discipline code will be used for students who refuse to wear a mask.
Students with asthma or other underlying respiratory conditions may provide a note from their doctors to get a mask exemption.
Additionally, Lage said students will have scheduled times throughout the day to wash their hands, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout each school.
