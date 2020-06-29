GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - While back-to-school plans are still up in the air due to the coronavirus, Greenville County Schools said they are moving forward with plans to hire dozens of bus drivers and aides.
GCS has openings for 66 drivers and 20 aides. Both full and part-time jobs are available. Hourly wages for drivers range from $15.21-$19.26 per hour. The hourly pay for aides ranges from $10.43 to $16.54.
“These are rewarding jobs where drivers see kids grow and change throughout the year, and year after year. We offer flexible schedules, great benefits and very competitive pay,” said Adam James, GCS Director of Transportation in a news release.
GCS said a hiring event will be held Tuesday at Lifelong Learning @ Sullivan Center, which is located at 206 Wilkins Street in Greenville.
