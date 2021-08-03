"They can do what they can. And if they can't do anything else, then I'm OK. They're doing their best they can do to keep them safe. And that's all they can do."
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools called a special meeting to discuss their back-to-school plans.
During the meeting, they discussed protocols and answered questions parents were wondering about ahead of the new school year.
Many parents, like Laurie Boisher, are excited for some normalcy.
"I think they need to get back in school. Most kids can't learn properly without being in school," Boisher said.
While others, such as Jessica Winters, are still uneasy.
"The legislature really has tied the hands of parents who want more safety measures. So, it's fine for those who are all about in-person, no masks, and things like that. And they want their rights and their right to make that choice, but how about the ones—those of us who want the right to choose safety for our children?" Winters said.
Winters' son is in fourth grade. She says she and a group of other parents sent safety suggestions to the board, to no avail.
"The HEPA filters, they discussed that during the meeting. Dr. Roycer did say that they checked their ventilation, and they feel confident," Winters said, "We just thought they might be another measure of protection that can be taken."
DHEC still requires schools to quarantine, isolate, and contact trace. This is not optional. The concerns we heard about from parents in-person and online were about the information about quarantining and contact tracing.
The school system says vaccinated staff with no symptoms will not have to quarantine. This concerned parents—some arguing that all should quarantine, no matter their status.
The board even discussed if antibodies were enough to avoid quarantine. DHEC does not allow for antibodies to exempt you from quarantine. There are still studies being done to determine what antibodies are sufficient to protect you from the virus.
"Now, I'm concerned, because of the comments made at the school board meeting, that they may try to take away that quarantine period. And then we just won't even know if our kids have been exposed," said Winters.
By law, masks will not be required in schools or on the bus. Schools will return in-person, full-time, five days a week. Virtual learning is still limited; which is why Winters' son is still on the waiting list. She's optimistic after the meeting that the online learning option will open back up.
The goal is to socially distance by three feet whenever possible, but it may not happen in the cafeteria.
Boisher says she's not as worried for her son in high school.
"He has been vaccinated. And as far as that's concerned, I don't have a big problem with it," Boisher said.
Events like Assemblies, athletics, and other similar, outdoor activities are back.
The board assures they will not tolerate students being grouped based on if they decide to wear masks or not. They encourage any parents who feel their child has been isolated to contact school administrators. And if they don't act, go to the district.
Boisher says she trusts the school system's decision-making.
The board will contact trace inside of the building but not for outdoor activities and after school events.
Greenville County Schools says, so far, 13 employees are isolating. Ten are in quarantine.
