GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools hope to make a decision about Wednesday’s school status by 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a spokesperson.
GCS Spokesperson Beth Brotherton said Wednesday’s status will be discussed during a 3 p.m. meeting.
Classes were canceled for Monday and Tuesday.
Make up days for Monday and Tuesday will be March 22 and 25.
A day missed during a tropical storm back in October will be made up on April 22.
