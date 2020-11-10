GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County School Board said during Tuesday morning’s meeting that the district expects to make an announcement next week regarding a path forward for middle school students returning to the classroom five days a week.
The announcement for that path forward will follow the protocols that were set in place that meet the latest DHEC recommendations and input from healthcare providers.
The board said members met with Prisma and DHEC last week and the feedback on their phased in implementation was positive and those health professionals did not express any hesitancy about moving forward with the district’s path forward.
The path forward will involve middle schoolers being phased in over time.
The board also said they were working to get a clear plan for bringing high school students back for more days in person, but do not have all of those pieces in place at this time.
The board is asking principals to flesh out some options that would allow them to get a significant increase in in-person instruction in high schools, but they are not yet ready to for a 100 percent full-time in-person return.
RELATED - All Greenville Co. high schools switching to block schedules next school year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.