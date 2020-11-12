GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The grades are in and Greenville County students are falling behind.
More than 8,500 students attending brick and mortar schools have at least one failing grade, according to a report from Superintendent Dr. W Burke Royster.
That comes out to about 17% of students. At this point last year, just 7% of students had at least one failing grade.
Students are struggling with core classes, like math and reading, the most. The district is reporting 19,496 total failing grades. Almost 15,000 of those are in core.
A higher percentage of students are struggling in the virtual program. Royster said 34%, more than 7,000 students, have at least one failing grade.
Virtual high school students are struggling the most, with more than half failing at least one class.
Royster said they are bolstering their remeditiation programs to get students caught up.
Small groups of six to eight students will meet with teachers for tutoring before and after class several days a week. Royster said they will also be working on bringing at-risk high school students back to four days of in-person classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.