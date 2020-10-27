GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said the district is looking to hire nearly 200 workers at a job fair Tuesday evening.
The job fair will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Golden Strip Career Center.
These positions are available:
- 76 bus drivers
- 23 bus driver aides
- 38 Building Services workers (custodians and groundskeepers)
- 55 Food and Nutrition Services (FANS) operators
Representatives from each job group will be on hand to welcome job seekers and answer their questions.
GCS said all employees who work 30 or more hours per week qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance and other benefits.
The Golden Strip Career Center is located at 1120 East Butler Road in Greenville.
