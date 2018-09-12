GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As school districts across the Upstate monitor Hurricane Florence, one district is making some changes to its extracurricular schedule this week.

Greenville County Schools says athletic competitions across the district are either being cancelled or being held Wednesday or Thursday night.

The following schedule adjustments are being made:

All sub-varsity athletic events will be cancelled or played tonight, Wednesday, September 12.

All varsity athletic events, in and out of district, will be held on Thursday evening with a preferred start time of 6:30 p.m, but no later than 7 p.m.

After-school and evening events planned for Friday will be permitted, but must conclude by 7 p.m.

Weekend events including a district-wide high school band exhibition and athletic tournaments are cancelled.

The decisions were based on a hurricane update that the National Weather Service sent out around 11 a.m. Wednesday, which predicts the earliest possible arrival of strong winds around 8 p.m. Friday.

South Carolina's state regulations prohibit the operation of school buses in either sustained winds of 30 mph or 45 mph of gusting winds. GCS will monitor wind speeds and may adjust this schedule.

GCS will also stay in constant communication with emergency preparedness officials. As of writing, the district does not see anything in the forecast that would force school closings.

Parents who are concerned about the safety of their children do have the authority to keep them home.