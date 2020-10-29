GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the wake of Zeta pushing through the Upstate, Greenville Co. Schools says Friday, October 30 will be an eLearning Day for all students.
In an announcement posted to Facebook Thursday, GCS says students who have power and Internet access will be expected to complete assignments, and teachers who also have power and Internet access will provide instruction. Students who are able to access Google Classroom should do so on their normal schedules.
Students who don't have power or Internet service will not be penalized, and will instead make up the work next week.
GCS says this decision was made since many GCS district locations are without power, there are many traffic lights in the county without power, and many roads remain impassable, posing a particular danger for buses and other cars driving before sunrise.
School activities planned for later than 2 p.m. can still proceed as planned.
Additionally, while school generators provide emergency lighting and security services when power is out, GCS notes they do not run the air systems that exchange fresh air amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because GCS is an approved eLearning district, Friday’s missed in-person instruction will not have to be made up.
