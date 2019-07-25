GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said the Board of Trustees may make an appeal to a recent ruling by the South Carolina District Court in a six-year-old case between Greenville County Schools and the American Humanist Association.
The court upheld the school district’s position regarding student expression, a GCS spokesperson said in a news release.
The ruling will not prevent student prayers at Greenville County Schools’ graduation ceremonies, but the school district said it does provide a “more specific set of guidelines regarding the inclusion of prayer at graduation ceremonies occurring in the district” that are cause for some concern.
The majority of the nine guidelines in the court decision reflect the school district’s existing practices, but GCS there is enough new language to warrant a closer look.
GCS said their legal team is thoroughly reviewing the order and will offer legal advice to the GCS Board of Trustees at a Special Called Meeting on Tuesday, August 13, immediately following the regularly scheduled Committee of the Whole meeting.
“At that time the administration will make a recommendation to the Board of Trustees on whether further legal action, such as an appeal, is warranted,” GCS spokesperson Beth Brotherton said in a news release.
MORE INFO: SC District Court hands down ruling on prayer at Greenville County Schools graduations
