GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said flooding forced their meal delivery bus that normally parks at Westside Park, located 2700 W. Blue Ridge Drive, to move to a different location on Wednesday.
GCS spokesman Tim Waller said the bus moved to New Life Baptist Church, located at 2691 W. Blue Ridge Drive.
The bus will be at the church until noon.
The location change is for Wednesday only.
