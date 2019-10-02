GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said Wednesdnay nine students at Sterling School’s Charles Townes Center Middle School were arrested and charged by Greenville police this week after the students reportedly made threatening comments toward a teacher.
The comments were made in a social media group chat.
The students were suspended and have been recommended for expulsion.
“Making threats against a school or school personnel is very serious,” said GCS spokesperson Beth Brotherton in an email.” We are asking parents you to use this as a ‘teachable moment’ and talk with their children about the appropriate use of social media. The current climate requires us to be diligent in investigating any threat made against a school or its staff.”
MORE NEWS - Upstate crossing guard honored at Jesse Boyd Elementary School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.