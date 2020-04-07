GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) As schools across the country continue to navigate how to properly educate via online instruction amid the coronavirus outbreak, Greenville County Schools says they've reevaluated how students will be graded.
The district says that principals and focus groups of teachers from all the schools in the county came together to create a new set of eLearning guidelines for grading.
They recognize that several students may struggle to learn without the in-person instruction or help from a teacher, and have varying access to adult help and resources.
Therefore, the district has decided to grade students based on participation and engagement.
For more specific information on how the guidelines will work for each age-group, click here.
