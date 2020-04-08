GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesman for Greenville County Schools said the school district has not yet made any decisions regarding changes to end of year ceremonies and celebrations
GCS spokesman Tim Waller said there have been discussion, but no decisions made.
"Senior year is such a big year for any student. You have the proms, you have the graduation ceremonies," Waller said. "All of that hangs in the balance right now depending on what happens with school being able to continue. We've talked about it, but we're just not there yet. We have to find out where this is going to go, when this will wrap up.”
Waller said one of the topics of discussion is the possibility of delaying prom and graduation ceremonies until the summer break.
"It's possible that we could hold graduations, just really from the ceremonial standpoint, sometime in the summer or proms in the summer even after students have graduated high school just to give them their moment that all seniors expect. But we just don't know right now," Waller added.
Schools in South Carolina have been ordered to remain closed and provide virtual instruction until the end of April.
On Tuesday, the school district announcing their new grading method during the virtual instruction period.
READ MORE: Greenville Co. Schools' new eLearning guidelines will grade based on participation, engagement
