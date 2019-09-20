GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools has issued a statement after claims about students not being allowed to fly the American flag at Blue Ridge High School swarmed on social media.
The school district says American flags are allowed to be displayed at all Greenville County Schools.
GCS spokesperson Beth Brotherton released this statement Friday:
“Greenville County Schools has no restrictions on the appropriate display of the American flag. No students at Blue Ridge High School have been disciplined for having American flags on their vehicles or for wearing patriotic attire. The school and the district have been in communication to clarify GCS guidelines after concerns were raised in the Blue Ridge community.”
