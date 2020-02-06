GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools, the largest district in the area, said they will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow and ICE teams will re-assess conditions Friday morning.
A final decision about Friday's school schedule will be made by 7 a.m. Friday.
Here is the full statement from the district:
Due to forecast overnight rain, wind gusts in excess of 30 miles per hour and the potential for additional flooding, Greenville County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, February 7.
The delay will provide an opportunity for our Inclement Conditions Evaluation (ICE) team to make an early morning assessment of road conditions, downed trees, and overnight wind damage.
The ICE team assessment could result in the cancellation of school. A final decision will be made and communicated by 7 a.m.
In a two hour delay, bus routes begin two hours later than normal and schools and offices open to receive students two hours later than usual. There will be no morning classes at GCS Career Centers and The Fine Arts Center.
Click here to see the latest list of school closings & delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.