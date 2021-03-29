GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools (GCS) are opening up a second window for students to enroll in the 2021-2022 virtual program.
GCS officials say the registration period will be from April 1 through April 23. To enroll, students must be in the GCS system, and parents must have a backpack account.
According to GCS, there will be an increased emphasis on attendance in live sessions this year. The only exceptions to this will extenuating circumstances preapproved by the virtual administrator.
GSC also says that this year, schedules will be based on grade level and academic record, not by the school. They cannon guarantee placement with other students or teachers from the home-based school. This change will impact high school students the most as they will not be with teachers from their high school.
Students will be able to return to in-person instruction by request. However, they are encouraged to make an approved transition at the end of a nine-week grading period.
While the Virtual Program will be open to most students, there are some exceptions and exclusions for the coming school year. These exclusions will be from Specialized/Magnet programs such as Charles Townes Center, Language Immersion, preschool programming, and self-contained special education programming. Despite the exclusions, every student can register for virtual school. If there are registration issues, an IEP team will individually consider whether services for a student can be provided or not.
For students with a medical condition that impacts their ability to attend in-person classes, GCS encourages them to speak with a physician and consider applying for services through the Medical Homebound program.
To learn more about the Virtual Program, please visit K12 Virtual Program (greenville.k12.sc.us).
