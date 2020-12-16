GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said the district will operate on a normal schedule Wednesday.
Below is a statement from GCS spokesman Tim Waller:
"After a thorough inspection of dozens of Greenville County roads and bridges, the GCS ICE Team has determined that roads are passable despite the forecasted threat of freezing rain. As a result, the superintendent has decided that schools and buses can operate on a regular schedule today (12/16) for in-person students and staff."
Some areas in the northern Upstate and the Mountains are expected to see icy conditions before 9 a.m. before rain takes over. Other areas will only see rain.
Latest forecast: Rain and ice concerns for Wednesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.