GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster announced Monday that the school district will begin its plan to get middle schoolers back in the classroom on the week of Thanksgiving.
The return will be in phases and will be completed by Jan. 4, 2021 and will only affect in-person students. Students enrolled in the fully virtual program will continue their instruction as planned.
Students will be kept three feet apart from others via plexiglass pods and must wear masks in the pods. Students will be required to clean their work stations at the beginning and end of each class as well, Royster said.
On November 23, 6th graders will attend on Monday and Tuesday, and 7th-8th grades will follow their color coded attendance plans. After the Thanksgiving break, 6th and 7th grade students will move into a four-day attendance plan starting on Nov. 30.
Below is the breakdown of the return plan by grade level:
Sixth grade
- Week of November 23 (Thanksgiving Week): ALL color groups attend in-person on Monday and Tuesday (November 23-24).
- Weeks of November 30, December 7 and December 1: ALL color groups attend in-person Monday through Thursday
- eLearning for sixth graders on Friday (in-person remediation for ALL middle school students who need it begins Friday, December 4. Schools will identify students and notify those parents whose child need to be in attendance.)
Seventh grade
- Week of November 30: Attendance Plan 2 on Monday and Tuesday, November 30 and December 1 (students attend by color group)
- ALL color groups attend in-person Wednesday and Thursday, December 2-3
- eLearning on Fridays, plus in-person remediation for ALL middle school students who need it
- Weeks of December 7 and December 14: ALL color groups attend Monday through Thursday
- eLearning on Fridays, plus in-person remediation for ALL middle school students who need it
Eighth grade
- Week of December 7: Attendance Plan 2 on Monday and Tuesday, December 7-8 (students attend by color group)
- ALL color groups attend in-person Wednesday and Thursday, December 9-10
- eLearning on Fridays, plus in-person remediation for ALL middle school students who need it
- Week of December 14: ALL color groups attend Monday through Thursday
- eLearning on Fridays, plus in-person remediation for ALL middle school students who need it
Winter break
- No classes Monday, December 21 through Friday, January 1, 2021
Beginning January 4, 2021
- Sixth, seventh and eighth grade students attend in-person school 5 days a week until further notice
The school district provided these answers to questions parents may have:
Royster said during his remarks that the district felt children were safer at school than they were elsewhere.
We asked DHEC if they agreed with that sentiment and this was DHEC's response:
DHEC and the AccelerateSC task force have been working to provide guidance to the Department of Education and school districts based on CDC guidelines to prevent transmission of the virus in the school setting. Schools have been working for months to incorporate this guidance into their operations. While it may not be possible to identify and exclude from school every person contagious with COVID-19, diligent application of protective measures can help mitigate spread of the virus and allow schools to provide all their essential services to their communities.
Our state's schools continue to implement the recommended measures for protecting their students and staff during their time on campus. However, community spread of COVID-19 remains prevalent across the state, and individuals could be exposed to the virus nearly anywhere. This is why it's critical for everyone to continue to properly wear masks, socially distance, and avoid large events and indoor group gatherings with people outside of your household. Getting routine testing is also critical for identifying asymptomatic individuals who could be unknowingly carrying the virus.
We continue to provide update school guidance and recommendations at scdhec.gov/COVID19schools.
Some teachers are not optimistic about the plan. A spokesman for the school district said these were the results of a survey of teachers who were asked how they feel about return to 5 day in person school:
- 41% not comfortable
- 24% somewhat uncomfortable
- 20% somewhat comfortable
- 15% very comfortable
