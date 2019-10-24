GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies confirmed Thursday morning Blue Ridge High School was placed on a precautionary lockout while they investigated a nearby incident.
The school district said Skyland Elementary was also on lockout.
Deputies said they were searching for a burglary suspect in the area.
It happened around 11 a.m.
The school district released this statement:
In an abundance of caution Skyland Elementary, Blue Ridge Middle and Blue Ridge High went into lockout just after 11am because of a law enforcement search in the community. In a lockout, exterior doors remain locked and students are kept inside, but instruction continues without interruption.
Greenville County Schools later issued a retraction, stating that Blue Ridge Middle School is not on lockout.
