GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Schools are preparing their budget for the next year, after a rocky year, with COVID-19.
In the first reading for the general fund budget for 2021, Superintendent W. Burke Royster described this as “a year of great uncertainty.”
He went on to recommend a general budget with no millage increase. Additionally, the administration identified 55$ million to be eliminated or held in preparation for potential revenue reductions this year and next.
“A year that initially appeared to have one of the brightest revenue projections in recent history took a sudden, deeply negative turn with the outbreak of COVID-19,” said Superintendent Burke Royster.
“Now we are looking for ways to maintain our current programs both this year and in future years, knowing the State is backfilling this year’s continuing resolution budget with a surplus that is not expected to be generated again. We have reason to believe, as difficult as this year will be, next year is likely to be even more difficult from a fiscal standpoint.”
New expenditures for FY 21 include the following state mandates:
- $1.5 million salary increase for teachers who upgrade their certificates (i.e. move from bachelors to masters),
- $674,000 mandated to re-enroll working retirees in the District’s PEBA health insurance coverage,
- $1.5 million in a required State Health Employer contribution increase, and
- $755,000 to increase working retirees salaries from 95% of the posted salary schedule to 100%, as required by the scheduled ending of SC Statute 59-25-57.
Additional identified increases based on local needs include:
- $4 million to meet projected student growth
- $502,000 to hire 6.5 special education teachers to meet the regulations of IDEA
- $867,000 to complete Rudolph Gordon School’s expansion from a K-5 school to K-8
- $295,000 to hire new positions needed to prepare for the opening of Fountain Inn High School in the fall of 2021
- $155,000 to hire two positions to meet growth in career and technical programs in the areas of mechatronics and machine tool
- $193,000 to hire positions needed to open Roper Mountain Science Center’s new Environmental Science and Sustainability Center
- $75,000 for additional instructional materials
- $334,000 to restore working retirees’ negotiated salary – support personnel
- $46,000 to hire Roper Mountain Science Center Animal Caretaker and additional Security
- $252,000 Increase in SRO’s contracts (based on hourly rate change implemented last year by Sheriff’s Office)
- $1,500,000 projected cost of additional cleaning related to COVID-19 (both time and supplies)
Superintendent Royster described the District’s philosophy as being focused on taking a conservative tact that will reduce the likelihood of employee furloughs or short term layoffs.
