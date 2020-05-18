GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The coronavirus pandemic has prevented members of the community from physically participating in Greenville County School meetings.
So, the school system has announced an alternative.
Anyone wishing to make comments to the Board of Trustees included in the public meeting record can do so through a process outlined here.
The form should be completed no later than 24-hours prior to the meeting.
GCS says they want the public to be able to communicate their comments to the Board while adhering to safety and health precautions and legal requirements.
The next scheduled Board meeting is Tuesday, May 26 at 7 p.m.
Those wishing to listen to the meeting can do so via live-stream audio accessible from the GCS home page.
