GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said Monday they are able to offer free school meals to all students for the rest of the 2020-21 school year thanks to a recent USDA waiver.
No applications are necessary to receive these meals. Breakfasts and lunches are available daily at all schools.
Additionally, parents who send their children to school with lunches brought from home can also take advantage of the opportunity to supplement their meals with free fruits, veggies, and milk. To qualify for the supplemental healthy items, students must select at least three of the five meal components offered and one must be a fruit or vegetable.
"This is a great opportunity for parents to save time and money, while also ensuring that their children have access to high quality nutrition that will provide them with the fuel they need to be successful in their academic day," the school district said.
