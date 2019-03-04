GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools on Monday released its calendar for the 2019-20 school year.
The school district said students will start the new school year on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Their final day of class will be Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Winter break will begin on Dec. 22 and classes will resume on Jan. 6, 2020. Spring break will be the week of April 13.
Three state-required school makeup days are included on Monday, March 23; Tuesday, March 24; and Friday, April 10. Those days may be holidays if makeup days are not needed due to school closings.
You can see the full school calendar here: https://www.greenville.k12.sc.us/Parents/main.asp?titleid=calendar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.