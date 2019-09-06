SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said one student suffered minor injuries after a school bus was involved in a hit-and-run wreck Friday afternoon.
It happened at 3:40 p.m. as the bus was crossing the intersection at Morton and McKinney Roads. A car coming from the opposite direction ran into the front wheel on the driver’s side of the bus and then kept driving.
“Eleven students who attend Bell’s Crossing Elementary were on board,” GCS spokesperson Beth Brotherton said. “One student was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other ten students were taken home on another bus.”
Brotherton later issued an amended statement advising that the injured child's parent arrived before EMS departed and the child was not transported to the hospital.
Parents were notified and troopers are investigating.
