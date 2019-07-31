GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools will be back in session for a new school year in a few short weeks.
The first day of school for Greenville County Schools in Tuesday, August 20.
The school district has released its latest “ConnectED” newsletter for parents ahead of the new school year.
The newsletter contains important information about safety and security, bullying prevention, how to address concerns, discipline, important dates, food service, transportation and much more.
Check out the PDF below or click here to download your copy.
MORE - Back to School: Start dates and calendars for the 2019-20 school year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.