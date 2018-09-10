Greenville County Schools said the district’s Inclement Conditions Evaluation (ICE) team is closely monitoring forecasts as Hurricane Florence continues to churn off the Carolina coast.
The ICE team is tasked with making sure the school district can respond to any conditions that impact its operations.
“Impacts to our operations may be direct from water or wind or indirect by assisting in evacuation or sheltering,” said Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for the district, in a news release.
“We have cancelled or rescheduled all field trips that would take GCS students, staff and athletes toward the coast through the weekend,” Brotherton added. “We do not want to create an additional burden for the low country by sending more people to an area that may require evacuation.”
As of Monday morning, Brotherton said the district had not received any indication from the Governor’s Office or SC Emergency Preparedness that the state-owned school buses assigned to GCS will be needed for evacuations.
“Should that order come, we would handle it as we did when the buses were commandeered two years ago by continuing with our regular schedules and excusing transportation related absences,” Brotherton said.
Click here to see the latest Florence track and how the Category 3 hurricane could impact the Upstate.
