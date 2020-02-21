GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said schools will be on a 3-hour delay on Friday due to the potential for black ice on roadways early Friday morning.
The district's ICE team will be out Friday morning and may make the decision to cancel school. That decision will be made by 7 a.m.
Below is GCS' full statement on Friday's delay:
The ICE team was on the roads early this morning checking conditions and determining if and where icy patches exist on roads. After a thorough check of the county, including the northernmost elevated areas, no serious concerns were identified. As a result, we will continue with the three-hour delay announced yesterday evening.
As of right now, we have only officially lost one day of instruction since days with a delay or early dismissal still count for the state as a day of instruction. That missed day will be made up Tuesday, March 24. The other two “snow days” on our calendar remain as planned student holidays at this time.
